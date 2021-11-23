IITK startup begins virtual training course for UP polytechnic teachers

A five-day online training course for polytechnic teachers of government colleges of Uttar Pradesh was started by Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, on Monday.

The session has been organised with the aim of enlightening the polytechnic teachers about the challenges and opportunities before the youth in the present and post Covid situations while focusing on digital empowerment and skills enhancements of the teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The virtual event was inaugurated by prof BV Rathish Kumar, head, centre for continuing education, IIT Kanpur wherein he emphasised the urge for the upscaling of skills in the current scenario. He also said he was looking forward to such exploring and learning opportunities in future.

Around 89 lecturers from different polytechnic colleges across the state are taking part in the short-term training course. Prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay (professor in charge innovation & incubation) and Ravi Pandey from SIIC IIT Kanpur are coordinating it.

The programme is curated with interesting and interactive sessions with industry partners, faculty members at IIT Kanpur and directors of incubated startup companies at SIIC IITK. The course, which will conclude on November 26, is designed to provide an understanding on how the sudden pandemic outbreak challenged the education system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will also throw light on growth and opportunities for the startups in post-Covid scenario. The course is also designed with suggestions for academic institutions on utilising the opportunities associated with digital platforms.