IIT-K undergraduate girl drowns in Ganga

Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) died after slipping and falling into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage, the IIT-K said in a statement on Sunday.

Sejal Jain was a second year BS student in the Department of Earth Sciences.

On Saturday, at around 6 pm, a message was received by the Security Control Room of the Institute, that Sejal had accidentally slipped and fallen into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage, IIT-K spokesperson, Girish Pant said in a statement.

“Immediately, the Nawabganj Police Station was contacted and the police team rushed to the location. A search team of police went into the river and found Sejal Jain drowned and in an unconscious state,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the security officer of the Institute and Vedant Sikka, president, Student Gymkhana of the Institute rushed to the site. Sejal was rushed to the Hallet Hospital in an ambulance. At 7.15 pm, after a few investigations, the doctor on emergency duty declared that Sejal Jain was brought dead.

RELATED STORIES

“During the initial investigation, it was brought to our knowledge that Sejal Jain had gone to the Ganga Barrage along with seven other students. During their visit, a few of the students, including Sejal Jain, had crossed the safety railing of the bridge and reached towards the ramp of the barrage gate,” Pant added.

The press statement reads: “Out of curiosity, Sejal Jain crossed the danger area alone and accidentally slipped from the open space into the water of the barrage and drowned.

“We mourn the untimely loss of a young bright mind and pray that God gives her family and friends the strength to bear this loss. With profound grief, we inform you of the tragic and untimely demise of one of our beloved students.”

DCP, West, BBTGS Murthy, said the body has been recovered, sent for an autopsy.

