IIT-Kanpur to hold GATE-2023

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. While IIT-Kanpur will lead the conduct of GATE-2023, IITs Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras) and Mumbai (Bombay) besides the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will coordinate in holding the exam.

The exam will be organised on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE and the department of higher education, ministry of education (MoE), government of India.

GATE 2023, a computer-based test (CBT), will be conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences.

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or has completed any government degree in engineering/ technology/ architecture/ sciences/ commerce/ arts will be eligible to take the test.

Qualifying GATE is useful for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/ technology / architecture and (ii) doctoral programmes in relevant branches of arts and sacience in the institutions supported by the MoE and other government agencies. Further, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment processes.

The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 next year. The online application portal will be opened for the registration in the first week of September this year.