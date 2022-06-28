IIT-Kanpur to host 55th convocation on June 29

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IITK) will host its 55th convocation on Wednesday (June 29). Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairperson, Narayana Health, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, will preside over the convocation function. This year, a total of 1360 students will get their degrees. The graduating students will be conferred the degrees by the chairperson, senate, IITK.

In addition to the degrees, 51 categories of prizes and medals will also be given while a total of 21 students will be awarded the “Outstanding PhD Thesis Award”. The IIT Kanpur administration has also given a dress code for this year’s convocation.

For male students, Nehru-style cream-colour kurta and white pyjamas are proposed while for female students, Nehru-style cream-colour kurta and white churidars or leggings are proposed along with formal footwears.