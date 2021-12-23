IIT-Kanpur to issue digital degrees at 54th convocation on December 28

The graduating students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed by the institute under the National Blockchain Project at the 54th convocation on December 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the convocation being held in a hybrid mode and will launch blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

The same technology is being used to implement land records in some states. The distribution of the degrees in physical hard copy will be done by the respective departments later in the day in separate sessions.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guests of honour. The ceremony will be presided over by K Radhakrishnan, chairman, board of governors, IIT, Kanpur.

The graduating students will be conferred the degrees by the chairperson, senate, in the event. A total of 1723 students will be receiving their degrees comprising 183 PhD degrees; 11 MTech-PhD joint degrees; 545 postgraduate degrees (388 MTech; 50 MBA; 15 MDes; 56 MS-by Research; 36 PGPEX-VLFM); 136 Dual Degree; 157 MSc (2-Year); 27 Double Major; and 664 undergraduate degrees (560 BTech; 104 BS (4-Year)).

In keeping with the flexibility that the IIT-Kanpur academic programme is known for, 233 minor degrees are being awarded in this convocation. Moreover, by spending one additional year at the institute 136, undergraduate students are graduating with a master’s degree along with their bachelors, while 27 of the undergraduate students are graduating with a second major.

In addition to the degrees, 80 prizes and medals will be given in the second session of the convocation to be held later in the day. A total of 21 students will be awarded the Outstanding PhD Thesis Award in the second session of the convocation.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “We’re glad to be able to bid adieu to the year with the convocation in the presence of invited dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish that the outgoing students will take this moment as a threshold to enter into a world of selfless service to the nation at large.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 53rd convocation last year was held virtually for the first time in the history of IIT, Kanpur. This year, the event will be held in a hybrid mode. While about 880 students are expected to attend the convocation in-person on the campus, the remaining students will join the event remotely. The event will also be streamed live.

Before his visit, Prime Minister Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address at the convocation, in a tweet. “I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. I invite everyone to share suggestions,” the Prime Minister tweeted.