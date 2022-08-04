Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway

LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. This was part of a road widening process to streamline traffic on this stretch, after the state government issued orders in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. Around 1-km-long stretch was freed of encroachments while illegal extensions of various shops were demolished using a crane. A similar drive will be carried out on Friday too, and people having shops and complexes had been informed about it in advance, said a police official.

On Wednesday, shopkeepers had started removing encroachments done by them in apprehension of demolition action when officials announced removal of encroachments.

A high-level meeting under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday, during which officiating DGP DS Chauhan and other senior officials of NHAI and other departments were present. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials insisted on chalking out a plan to ensure that no heavy vehicles remain parked near roadside eateries, dhabas and warehouses on Kanpur road. They said service lanes should be encroachment free alongside these highways so that regular traffic keeps moving even during rush of heavy vehicles at night. Officials were asked to ensure that these service lanes do not turn into parking lots for local shopkeepers and commuters.

Taking serious note of traffic chaos on Lucknow-Kanpur road, the state government had on Sunday, had removed Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Krishna Nagar, Pawan Gautam, and suspended inspector of Banthra, AK Sonkar.