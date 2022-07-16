Illegal meat factory case: Meerut police declare reward on ex-U.P. minister, his two sons
Police on Friday declared a reward of ₹25,000 each on former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Feroz absconding since March 31 after a raid was conducted on Qureshi’s meat factory which he had allegedly been running without renewal of its licence. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed this.
The rewards were declared a day after police attached Qureshi’s house situated at Sarai Behleem locality and his meat factory. Both the properties are estimated to be worth ₹125 crore, police said. Situated on Hapur road under limits of Kharkhauda police station, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exported packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries.
A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments had conducted a raid at the meat factory on March 31 this year after complaints that the factory’s licence had expired but processing/packaging of meat was still on there. The joint team had recovered 6000 kg meat and over 1200 kg bones from the factory and arrested 10 workers from the spot who were sent to jail.
Police then registered a case against 14 people, including Yaqoob, his sons Imran, Feroz and wife Sanjeeda Begum, with Kharkhauda police station. The first information report (FIR) said they were acting as a gang to accumulate money by indulging in illegal operation of the factory. In May, the Allahabad high court had granted bail to Yaqoob’s wife Sanjeeda Begum while the former minister and his two sons are still at large.
ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police man on Saturday fired at Singh's three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district. The constable shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students
Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting. Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.
Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium
The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust,, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state. British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.
45 tonne lahan seized from Tarn Taran village, 1 arrested
An illicit liquor smuggling racket was busted from Mari Samra village, falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division, with the recovery of 45 tonne lahan on Saturday. The team nabbed one member of the module, identified as Jugraj Singh, while two others, Samsher Singh and Dilbagh Singh Baba, managed to escape. A case under sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Bhikhiwind police station.
