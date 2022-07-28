Illegal water connections: Jal Sansthan pipeline breached, 2 deaths, 200 diarrhoea cases reported in Lucknow

After the investigations into the spread of diarrhoea in Fatehpur village in Aliganj, it was found that the pipeline of the Jal Sansthan was breached at many places by residents taking illegal water connections. They never cared to connect the pipeline properly but tried to close breaches in the pipeline by tying polythene. As a result, sewer water adulterated the water at many places.

Notices have been served to 254 residents for breaching the pipeline, said GM Jal Sansthan Ram Kailash.

He said, “Another fact which came to light was that houses which took illegal connections were running illegal hostels in which 25 to 30 students were living in just three halls. All these students were using that water without knowing that it was contaminated.”

However, all these connections are cut off and the residents have been asked to take proper connections which would be provided by the expert plumbers of Jal Sansthan.

More than 200 people took ill and two died because of diarrhoea in the Aliganj area.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Now the diarrhoea has spread in Vikas Nagar. There too, the Jal Sansthan should look for breached pipelines. They should also look where the line is crossing near drains or a sewer.

“Safe water supply is the responsibility of Jal Sansthan and detection of any breach in the continuity of the pipeline is also the responsibility of Jal Sansthan. They cannot escape by blaming residents for cutting the pipelines”.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh has taken a serious note of the spread of diarrhoea in Aliganj and Vikas Nagar. He has directed the Jal Sansthan to test water quality twice a day while the Jal Nigam has been directed to check the quality of water tanks and pipelines at various places.

He also directed the Jal Sansthan to start a drive against illegal connections, which should be regularised and any breach threatening the health of residents should be repaired.