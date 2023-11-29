Imam arrested for raping minor in Hamirpur
An imam has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at a mosque in Hamirpur district. The imam took the girl to his room in the mosque and fled when others heard her screams. The girl is now in the hospital.
An imam has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at a mosque, in Hamirpur district, police said. Circle officer Rajesh Kamal said an FIR was registered against imam, identified as Muntazir Alam, who has been charged with rape and under the provisions of the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences Act by the police in the district’s Kuraur area.
The girl had gone to the mosque with her cousins to learn Arabic and Udru from the imam.
Alam allegedly took the girl to his room in the mosque where he raped her. As her screams drew the attention of the others, the imam ran away.
The girl was taken to her house from where she was shifted to a hospital. Her father, a truck driver, was in Banda district at the time of the incident.
