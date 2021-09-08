IMD predicts heavy rain across west UP in next 48 hours

Districts in western and some parts of central UP may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in the next 48 hours, according to the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Districts including Moradabad, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Amroha, Hathras and others will experience a change in climatic condition according to the forecast. The state MeT department has alerted the administration of west UP districts about the forecast and advised them to take preventive measures to avoid any loss caused by the adverse weather conditions.

“Rain will be caused by a strong western current arising over the Thar Desert which is progressing east. The weather change will lead to heavy rain over western districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some districts in central UP may also be affected by it,” said JP Gupta, director of the state MeT department.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 12 mm average rainfall on Wednesday. Rain was reported in over 24 districts of the state, including the state capital. The rain brought down temperatures across the state and provided relief from high relative humidity.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 27 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has issued a similar forecast for Lucknow for Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Banda where the mercury reached the 40-degree mark. Prayagraj, Jhansi and Hathras also recorded temperatures close to the 39-degree mark, as per the MeT department data.