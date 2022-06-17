IMD predicts onset of southwest monsoon in parts of East UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of southwest monsoon in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days.

Lucknow Met director JP Gupta said that conditions were favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in some parts of East UP.

Meanwhile, the state capital experienced pre monsoon drizzle in the morning on Thursday followed by partial overcast conditions. As a result, the maximum temperature dropped to 37.8 degrees Celsius bringing some respite to the citizens from the ongoing blistering heat conditions.

The met department has also issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over the state.

Shahajhanpur was hottest in the state with 43.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 42.1, Bareilly 41.9, Ballia 41.5, Hardoi 41 and Aligarh recoredd 40 degrees Celcius.