Implementation of 3 criminal laws: Complete training of policemen by March 2025, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that the training of all policemen be completed by March 2025 to ensure effective implementation of three new criminal laws introduced in July 2024. The CM highlighted the importance of creating widespread public awareness about the new legal provisions. (File Photo)

He emphasised prompt procurement of essential equipment required for the enforcement of these laws, including forensic tools. Furthermore, the CM highlighted the importance of creating widespread public awareness about the new legal provisions.

During a key meeting held on Friday, officials informed the CM that 100% of IPS, PPS officers, inspectors-in-charge/SHOs, and technical staff across the state should be fully trained in the three new laws. Additionally, 99% of inspectors, 95% of sub-inspectors, and 74% of head constables/constables had completed their training.

Emphasizing that more than 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the CM proposed organising an exhibition at the event to promote the three new criminal laws. He also suggested educating devotees about the benefits of these laws through short videos.

The CM underlined the critical role of forensics in implementing these new laws. Currently, each district in the state has only one forensic mobile van. To strengthen this infrastructure, the CM directed the provision of an additional forensic mobile van in all districts at the earliest.

He stressed the need to expedite the recruitment of forensic experts, emphasizing their vital role in law enforcement and instructing that no delays occur in the hiring process.

The CM urged officials to accelerate installation of video conferencing units in prisons and ensure that investigators and prosecution officers had access to VC facilities.

Officials informed the CM that equipment procurement related to the new laws was underway. In response, the CM directed them to expedite the process and complete all purchases by March 2025.