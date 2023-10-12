In 5 days, three minors gang raped in Meerut, Hapur

MEERUT Two incidents of gang rape with minor girls in Saroorpur (Meerut) and Hapur in the past five days have raised questions on the law-and-order situation in the area.

All three culprits were arrested in the Meerut incident while two were arrested in the Hapur case. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first incident, two teenage girls were gang raped in Saroorpur area of Meerut district on Friday. Both were on their way to a madrasa when one Furkan of Khiwai area took them with him on the lure of making them enjoy a swing ( jhoola). Later, he and his aides Sabir and Anees gang raped the girls and threatened them with dire consequences if they told anyone.

The accused also made a video of their crime and circulated it on social media. The family members of the girls came to know about the incident after the video reached them and lodged a complaint in Saroorpur police station.

SHO of Saroorpur police station Dev Singh Rawat said that all three accused had been arrested after registering a case against them under POCSO Act and sections of gang rape would be added after the statement of the girls in front of the magistrate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another case, a Class 11 student of Mundali area was forcibly taken to a hotel of Hapur Kotwali area by three youngsters who gang raped her.

ASP of Hapur Rajkumar Agarwal said that a case had been registered against the accused Ayush, Gaurav and Ritik on the complaint of the girl’s family. “The main accused Ayush and hotel’s manager Navneet Kardam have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the others,” he said.

The girl is a student in a school of Hapur and she takes an auto from her village to reach school. She had taken the auto on Friday and Ayush of nearby village Safiabad Loti also got into it. He alighted from the auto with the girl while his two friends Gaurav and Ritik followed them on a bike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They allegedly forced the girl to accompany them to a nearby hotel where they gang raped her.

Police questioned the hotel manager about providing a room even after seeing that a student was with the youngsters.

The ASP said that a drive against illegal hotels was launched in the district on Monday and it was found that most of them were operating without registration under Sarai Act. Such hotels had been issued notices.

The manager of the hotel where the incident occurred was sent to jail to give a message to those who were running hotels illegally, he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON