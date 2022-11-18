In a first this year, Lko hospitals see zero Covid patients

LUCKNOW For the first time this year, hospitals in Lucknow had no admitted Covid patients on Thursday. There were 13 active cases in the city, including two reported during the day, and all were in home isolation, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“We are working hard to ensure that fresh Covid cases are reduced further and the state capital touches a zero active cases figure too. But people should not take the infection casually, especially those suffering from comorbidities,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The state capital had reported 3,06,392 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths due to it since the pandemic began. A total of 72,81,864 Covid tests were done till now in Lucknow, according to health department’s data.