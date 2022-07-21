In a first, U.P. CM launches cashless medical scheme for govt employees

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 75 lakh people, including 22 lakh state government employees, pensioners as well as their dependants, will benefit from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme.

Launching the scheme at Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister said, “Cashless treatment has been a long pending demand of the government employees. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to start the scheme in the country. It will solve the problem of medical treatment of the needy government employees, pensioners and their dependants.”

He also distributed health cards to 10 employees on the occasion. “It will provide insurance coverage of upto ₹5 lakh annually to the employees. The amount can be increased in certain cases if required,” Yogi said.

“PM Narendra Modi accorded top priority to the health of people and launched ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana’ which gave health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh to Antyodaya families. People in large numbers are benefiting from the scheme. The new scheme launched today (Thursday) will cover the state government employees,” he said.

Describing government employees as part of the family who played a vital role in launching the government’s schemes on the ground, the CM urged them to work as a team to serve people and to ensure that common man did not have to visit the offices repeatedly to get a genuine job done.

“The common man’s blessings and curses matter a lot. A good employee is remembered even after decades of his service while those indulging in wrong practices have to suffer humiliating transfers at the fag end of their careers,” the CM said.

“Due to team work, U.P. emerged as a model during the Covid pandemic. If we work as a team, Uttar Pradesh can achieve many milestones of development in future. During the pandemic when several states laid off employees, we ensured that no jobs were lost and people got their salaries and pensions on time,” he added.

The state government left no stone unturned in ensuring that 25 crore people of the state were not affected by the pandemic, Yogi said. “We did not shut market and industries so that people could continue to earn their livelihood amid constraints of the pandemic. Besides, health workers, Anganwadi and Asha workers did a commendable job in helping us tackle Covid by reaching out to Covid patients and their families to help them,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; minister of state for medical and health, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh; chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad also expressed their views on the occasion.