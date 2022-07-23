In big relief for UP consumers, 7 power tariff slab gone. Check new rates

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday gave a big relief to the power consumers of the state by releasing the new rates of the current financial year 2022-23. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has withdrawn the ₹7 per unit maximum slab for urban consumers, and capped it for ₹6.50 per unit.

Furthermore, a 10 per cent reduction of electricity rates for consumers - under the ambit of Noida Power Company - have been announced.

In a new notification, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), stated that domestic BPL consumers in urban regions of the northern state will now pay ₹3 per unit for spending up to 100 units of electricity. A 50 paise reduction has been given, with the rate earlier set at ₹3.50 per unit up to 100 units.

In rural areas, however, the rate up to 100 units remains the same.

For spending electricity above 300 units, consumers in both rural and urban regions have been given relaxation of ₹50 paise each.

Here's a detailed guide to the new power rates in both urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh:

Unit Urban Rural 0-100 ₹ 3 per unit ₹ 3.35 101-150 ₹ 5.50 per unit ₹ 3.85 per unit 151-300 ₹ 6 per unit ₹ 5 per unit Above 300 ₹ 6.50 per unit ₹ 5.50 per unit

(With inputs from HT UP bureau)