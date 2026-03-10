In poll run-up, Yogi for coordination between elected reps, officials for ‘accelerated’ development

In the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid stress on better coordination between elected representatives and bureaucrats, asking legislators to participate in government programmes and giving tips on how they can help expedite development works. In recent weeks, CM Yogi has been touring various regions of the state, attending BJP-RSS meetings for better coordination and taking feedback about implementation of development programmes. (FILE PHOTO)

Speaking via video-conferencing, he gave timelines to public representatives, asking them to suggest projects under the accelerated economic development programme within a week.

He said public representatives must submit their plans for constructing new roads or repairing existing ones to the public works department by April 15 for the next financial year.

Those aware of the development said this was the first such joint video-conferencing exercise by Adityanath with legislators and officers in recent months. It comes as the state government is expediting all development projects and intends to resolve issues that public representatives may face ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

He asked the public representatives to give requests for various development projects through their respective district magistrates.

The legislators should also prioritise the requests for completion or carrying out additional work on various projects to ensure that the government schemes benefit a large section of the people in their constituency, he said.

“Do set your priorities in order, be it the use of funds from Vidhayak Nidhi or the government funds under various other heads. Instead of giving 100 or so applications in a bunch together, select the ones that need immediate attention. If a new road needs to be constructed and another needs to be repaired, do get the project for a new road sanctioned first and then take up the work for repair of roads. If a small portion of a road is needed to link the main road, do take up such road projects on priority. Do take up projects that benefit the whole village/area…,” the chief minister said according to public representatives contacted by Hindustan Times.

A senior government functionary confirmed that the chief minister has given a timeline for various works.

Yogi ensured the presence of public representatives/ district magistrates at the video conferencing to give a political message and ensure better coordination at every level of governance, said the functionary.

A legislator, who attended the video- conferencing, said this was a good initiative.

He said he saw legislators of the ruling party and allies at the video-conferencing and this would ensure due priority to the projects given by the public representatives.