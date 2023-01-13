In reshuffle, 22 IPS officers given new postings

The state government on Thursday reshuffled as many as 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including police chiefs of eleven districts. The list comprised the police chiefs of Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Hapur, Etawah, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Mainpuri and Jalaun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Muzaffarnagar Vineet Jaiswal, who is 2014 batch IPS officer, has been attached to DGP headquarters and he was replaced by his batchmate Sanjiv Suman, who was posted as SP Lakhimpur so far. Ganesh Prasad Saha, who was deputy commissioner of police in Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate, has replaced Sanjiv Suman.

SP Kasganj BBGTS Murti has been posted as SP Kanpur Dehat and he was replaced by Saurabh Dixit, who was posted as DCP in Prayagraj police commissionerate. SP Kanpur Dehat Suniti has been attached to DGP headquarters. SP Hapur Deepak Bhukar has been sent as DCP Prayagraj police commissionerate while he was replaced by Abhishek Verma, who was posted as DCP Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two IPS officers including Sanjay Kumar and Vinod, who were recently promoted to IPS cadre, have been given their first independent charge as SSP Etawah and SP Mainpuri respectively. Similarly, four others direct IPS officers including DCP of Lucknow police commissionerate Prachi Singh, DCP of Ghaziabad police commissionerate Iraj Raza, additional DCP in Agra police commissionerate Satyajeet Kumar Gupta and additional SP Meerut Keshav Kumar got their first independent charge as SP Shravasti, SP Jalaun, SP Sant Kabir Nagar and SP Balrampur respectively.

SP Sant Kabir Nagar Sonam Kumar has been transferred as DCP Agra, SP Balrampur Rajesh Kumar Saxena sent as Commandant of 25th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary, Rae Bareli, Heman Kutiyal has been made new SP of UP Special Range Security Battalion, SP Shravasti Arvind Kumar Maurya has been sent as SP Traffic Directorate in Lucknow and SP Jalaun Ravi Kumar has been sent as DCP Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four IPS officers Vineet Jaiswal, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, Jai Prakash Singh and Suniti have been kept in waiting after removing them from posts of SSP Muzaffarnagar, SP Mainpuri, SSP Etawah and SP Kanpur Dehat respectively.