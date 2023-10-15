In run-up to 2024 polls: BJP ally raises SC status demand, launches yatra

With less than six months to go for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s ally Nishad party chief and Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad started out on a yatra in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to drum up support among the riverine community for his long-standing demand for their inclusion in the scheduled caste category.

Nishads, Majhwars, Kewats and Mallahs – all part of the riverine community of fishermen and boatmen – are currently included in the OBC category. While the demand isn’t new, the fact that the yatra is being undertaken so close to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which Nishad party will contest in alliance with BJP, indicates some fresh political posturing.

More so, as the Nishad party chief has been critical of some Nishad leaders in the BJP as well as an NDA ally from Bihar, who are also flagging the same demand.

The padyatra continued till 1090 crossing, roughly 2 kilometres away.

Raising slogans like ‘Yogi ji machua arakshan waada pura karo (Yogiji fulfil the promise for riverine community’s reservation)’, about 1000 odd processionists with Sanjay Nishad in front marched along, causing traffic snarls on the busy road.

From here, the yatra resumed its onward journey in cars.

Nishads are a crucial riverine vote bank, wooed by all parties, especially in east UP. In alliance with BJP, 11 of Nishad party candidates won the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, five of them on BJP’s symbol.

Asked about the slogan, Nishad said, “Since the time when Yogiji was the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, he had been supportive of our demand for inclusion in scheduled caste category. So, now that he is the chief minister, we have high hopes from him.”

He said, “All previous governments paid lip service to our demand. Now, since a double engine BJP government is there at the state and Centre, we are hopeful that our demand would surely be met.”

Bihar-based Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani, a NDA ally like Sanjay Nishad, too had recently been in UP to take up the cause of reservation under scheduled caste category for Nishads. Sanjay Nishad isn’t too happy with this development and has been targeting some “local BJP leaders”, who, he claims, are attempting ‘mischief.’

“Yes, he (Sanjay Nishad) isn’t too happy with other leaders who are also visiting U.P. because this will confuse and divide the community’s vote,” an aide of Sanjay Nishad said.

Sanjay Nishad, on his part, maintained that BJP was “the big brother.”

“I have said that in the past and will say so again that we will work together in 2024 Lok Sabha polls to ensure transfer of community’s vote to the BJP. But there are some leaders who are out to play mischief and all of us need to be wary of them. As for community’s inclusion in the SC category, this has been a long-standing demand of ours and only BJP leadership will fulfil it now, no one else,” the minister said.

He added that he would also use the yatra to expose those seeking caste census with an ‘ulterior motive’.

