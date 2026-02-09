As many as 50 families who had allegedly been living illegally at a locality in Sambhal’s Chandausi town for the last 15 years were evicted from their houses on Sunday. The locality was developed as part of a government housing scheme, officials said. In Sambhal’s Chandausi, 50 families evicted from govt colony after 15 years of ‘illegal’ occupation

The eviction drive at Kashiram Residential Colony in the town’s Lakshmanganj area was jointly conducted by the Chandausi municipal council and the local administration in the presence of police and RRF personnel.

The council’s executive officer Ram Dharmraj Singh, accompanied by a naib tehsildar, reached the spot to oversee the action. The drive continued for nearly three hours, during which 12 houses in one block of the colony were vacated.

After the houses were cleared, the municipal council sealed them.

During the operation, the administration faced resistance, particularly from women. While the men were reportedly absent from the site, the women requested more time to vacate the houses. However, the administration did not grant them any extension and proceeded with the eviction as planned.

The executive officer said a total of 108 houses had been constructed by authorities in the Colony, but none of them were officially allotted so far. According to the administration, the families evicted on Sunday were occupying the houses illegally. They had been asked to vacate the premises during an inspection conducted a few days earlier, but despite being given time, they failed to comply, prompting the eviction drive.

Several evicted women expressed distress over the action. One Tahseen said her husband was differently-abled and that they had a son and four daughters. Questioning the administration’s decision, she asked where her family would go now. She claimed that they had been living in the colony for a long time and were unaware that their stay would be considered illegal.

The administration, however, maintained that due process had been followed and that the eviction was necessary to reclaim government property that had been under illegal occupation for years.