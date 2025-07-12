In spirit of brotherhood, a tribute to ‘Op Sindoor’

A symbol of interfaith harmony and national pride is taking shape in Meerut’s Sadar Bazaar. A group of Hindu and Muslim youngsters have come together to build a grand ‘kanwar’ that has been named ‘Operation Sindoor’ to celebrate the country’s military prowess and the spirit of communal unity. (HT)

The initiative is being led by Gaurav, who, with 20 of his companions, is crafting the kanwar as an expression of both devotion and patriotism. It will be taken to Haridwar on July 15. The group will collect holy Ganga water on July 16 and return to Meerut.

What makes this kanwar remarkable is not just its scale — 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide — but also its design, which features a statue of Bharat Mata (Mother India), a model of a Rafale fighter jet, an Army tank, and temples, showcasing India’s military might and spiritual heritage.

“This is not just a kanwar, but also a glimpse of our nation’s strength,” said Neeraj Dhameja, an artisan working on the project.

The sentiment was echoed by Imam Shahnawaz Jamali of the local mosque, who has been actively supporting the initiative. “We stand with our nation. The path of religion passes through humanity. Our unity against terrorism is the real strength of this country,” he said.

Gaurav said the kanwar was also dedicated to the 26 innocent people killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, as well as to India’s armed forces and martyrs. The brutal attack had sparked nationwide anger, and the Indian Army responded decisively, delivering a strong blow to terrorists and those supporting them across the border.

“Operation Sindoor is a symbolic tribute to those who lost their lives and to the bravery of our armed forces who defended the nation with unmatched courage,” Gaurav said.

This special kanwar will be brought from Haridwar, and the Jalabhishek (ritual water offering) will be performed at the famous Augharnath Temple in Meerut.