In UP, development goes hand in hand with heritage: PM Modi writes to CM Yogi

Extending greetings to the people of the state on ‘UP Diwas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said Uttar Pradesh is a state where development goes hand in hand with heritage, and hailed its transformation from a ‘Bimaru’ state into one of India’s key growth engines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared the letter on X, thanking the Prime Minister for his wishes and saying that schemes launched under Modi’s leadership helped the state. The chief minister also read out the PM’s message at the inaugural ceremony of the UP Diwas celebrations at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal on Saturday.

In his message, the PM highlighted the state’s cultural, economic and infrastructure resurgence, saying the BJP government has removed decades of mistrust among the common people by executing development projects at a rapid pace. He underlined UP’s growing tourism potential, rooted in its rich civilisational heritage.

“I am a Member of Parliament from Kashi, and it is the people of Uttar Pradesh who elected me and sent me to the Lok Sabha. Therefore, this day is even more special for me,” Modi said, adding that the affection and warmth he had received from the people of the state were a great asset.

Describing UP as the cradle of Indian civilisation, the PM said the state is home to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram; Mathura-Vrindavan, associated with Lord Krishna; Sarnath, from where Lord Buddha’s teachings spread to the world; the eternal Kashi; and the sacred Prayagraj.

He said major religious and cultural projects such as the consecration and flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the organisation of the Mahakumbh and the ongoing Magh Mela reflect the cultural strength of UP and are unlocking its vast tourism potential.

The PM also paid tribute to the state’s freedom fighters, including Rani Lakshmibai, Jhalkaribai, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Mangal Pandey, Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan, as well as medieval-era heroes Raja Suheldev and Raja Bijli Pasi.

“Carrying forward these inspiring legacies, the people of Uttar Pradesh, through their hard work and dedication, have created a distinct identity for the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy,” Modi said.

Highlighting infrastructure growth, he said international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Ayodhya have opened Uttar Pradesh to the world, while the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar will further boost connectivity. With its vast human potential, the state is strengthening the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, supported by lakhs of MSMEs and traditional industries such as Banarasi saris, Bhadohi carpets, Kannauj perfumes and Moradabad brassware.

The PM also referred to the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative, semiconductor manufacturing, the defence corridor and BrahMos missile production, saying these reflect UP’s emergence as a symbol of a developing India.

Modi said the state has set new benchmarks in law and order and welfare delivery, citing housing schemes, Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana as examples of the BJP’s commitment to ‘antyodaya’ and women empowerment.

In his response, Yogi reiterated the state government’s commitment to balanced development, preservation of cultural heritage and ensuring dignified living for all, reflecting close coordination between the Centre and the state in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.