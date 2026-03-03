In UP’s Basti, man on the run for rape returns to kill girl who filed FIR

A Class 12 student who reported her rapist to the police was shot dead on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, after the suspect, who had been a fugitive for months, entered her house to kill her, police said on Tuesday Police said the suspect had been on the run for months and was yet to be arrested (Getty Images)

The girl’s family first filed a police complaint against the suspect, identified as Mandeep, in December 2025 after some private photographs and videos recorded by him were leaked. The student, 17, told the police that he had drugged and raped her a few months ago and taken photos and videos of the crime.

Mandeep had been on the run since then.

Police said the girl’s family told the police that Mandeep slipped into the house on Monday night and fired two shots at the girl — one in the head and one in the neck — while she slept next to her brother.

Mandeep threatened to kill her brother as well and assaulted him before fleeing.

Police said the girl’s mother ran in upon hearing the gunshots and confronted the attacker. He fired at her but missed; she chased him, but he escaped.

Basti additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Shyamakant said teams have been formed to nab Mandeep.

The victim’s father works in Punjab. She lived with her mother and brother and was preparing for her board exams.

The murder has sparked fresh outrage in a region where survivors of sexual violence often face retaliation for seeking justice.