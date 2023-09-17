In UP's Ambedkar Nagar, molestation accused trying to ‘escape' shot at by police; injured

Two persons arrested in connection with a molestation case in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar sustained injuries to their legs on Sunday after being shot at by a police party, which, a senior officer claimed, ‘retaliated after the accused fired at guards in an attempt to flee from their custody.'

Accused being taken to hospital after the 'encounter' (Image courtesy: Livehindustan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third accused, the Superintendent of Police (SP) said, broke his leg in the melee.

“They fired at the police party with rifles snatched from the party. In retaliatory firing, two were injured in their leg, while the third fractured his leg. We will take them on remand after first-aid...within 10 days we will file a chargesheet and secure a conviction within one month,” the Ambedkar Nagar SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the victim, a class 11 student, was returning from school with her friend when two men who came from behind, pulled her dupatta, making her lose balance and fall off her bicycle. She was hit by another motorist, leading to injuries to her head, and death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not known whether the motorist is connected to the other two. According to HT's sister website Livehindustan, the duo has been identified as Shehbaz and Arbaz, and the third, as Faisal.

All three have been booked under relevant sections of the penal code, as well as POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON