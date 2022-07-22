In Uttar Pradesh, tiger swims against water current to cross river | Watch

A video tweeted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer shows a tiger, which tried to cross a river in Uttar Pradesh amid strong water currents, successfully crossing over to the other side by swimming against the current.

The first part of the video shows the tiger, described as ‘young looking’ by the officer, Ramesh Pandey, entering the river but struggling to stay afloat. “A young looking tiger tried to cross Gerua river along the heavy current but flown away upto Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich,”

The second part of the clip shows the wild animal wading across the swollen water body and reaching its destination in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. “However, tiger being a power and great swimmer, could cross the river against the current, and reached in jungles of Katerniaghat, part of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve,” Pandey added.

However, throughout the episode, the tiger was monitored by a fellow IFS officer, he added. “The team lead by @aakashbadhwan monitored the safe passage to tiger and other wildlife during the high flood times in Katerniaghat. Monsoon in Terai is a tough time for protection and patrolling,” the tweet read.

About Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

The protected area stretches mainly across the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich, in the northern state, and comprises of the Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The reserve shares a boundary with Nepal.

