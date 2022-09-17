Incessant rain badly hits power supply in Lucknow

Power supply was badly hit due to incessant rain in the state capital on Thursday.

Even the posh areas like Hazratganj and Lalbagh had no power supply Thursday night and it was only restored at 11am on Friday.

Similarly, there was no power supply for the entire night at Kursi road, Jankipuram and several other localities. Even the Internet and wi-fi service was affected due to heavy rains.

The power supply is yet to be restored in some areas of the city.

Erratic power supply was reported throughout Thursday night in VVIP localities of Dalibagh, Jopling road, and Madan Mohan Malviya Marg.

In the morning, massive voltage fluctuation was reported at Dalibagh due to which the residents were forced to switch off their electronic gadgets.

Erratic power supply was also reported in Vibhuti Khand and Vijayant Khand in Gomti Nagar. Also, night long power cuts were reported in Alambagh, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar, Sujanpura, Talkatora, Thakurganj, Maqboolganj, Lalkuan, Hussainganj, and Chitwapur. The power supply was restored on Friday morning.

However, residents of many localities complained that the LESA officials remained out of reach and didn’t pick up their calls when they tried to inform them about the exact location of the fault.

GM LESA Trans-Gomti Anil Kumar Tewari had no information about the exact status of power cuts in his area. He said, “I am having a meeting with a team of vigilance. For power cuts, I don’t have any information.”

Reportedly, GM LESA Cis Gomti Sanjay Jain didn’t pick up the call on being contacted. This was despite the strict instructions given by UPPCL chairman M Devraj to the managing directors of all the discoms to normalise power supply in the state.

It was during the night that UPPCL chairman had directed all the officers to take necessary steps to rectify the local faults at the earliest and to maintain normal power supply in their respective areas. He said that during this time all the officers should remain active and take all the calls.

He directed the managing director of Madhyanchal, Bhavani Singh Khangaraut to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Lucknow and to rectify any fault as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has directed officials to act promptly to normalize power supply disrupted due to heavy rains in several districts of the state.

Issuing directions to discoms managing directors (MDs) on Friday, he said that there were reports of the heavy rains having caused local faults at various places. He said all possible steps must be taken to keep the supply on track by quickly repairing the breakdowns.