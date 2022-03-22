Incidents of violence mar Holi celebrations in Prayagraj; eight killed

Eight murders rocked Prayagraj district in several incidents of violence that marred Holi celebrations on Friday and Saturday as requests of senior police officials to maintain peace during the festival in community meetings and video messages fell on deaf ears. Liquor and use of illegal arms played a major role in most of these incidents, police said.

Police officials were extra alert on the day as Holi and Shab-e-Barat fell on the same day. Besides local police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) carried out route march in all localities of the city. Special attention was given to sensitive areas and localities with mixed population of different communities.

However, absence of cops in lanes of densely populated areas caused trouble. Here youths dancing on loud music in an inebriated state clashed at many places. In Khuldabad, one such incident on Saturday took ugly turn when one Durgesh Chauhan opened fire resulting in death of Vinod Chauhan and injuries to his kin. In retaliation, some persons snatched illegal firearm from Durgesh and shot him dead.

In another incident at Allapur, two youths Sanjay and Rahul clashed while playing Holi. Sanjay shot Rahul dead after an argument. In retaliation, Rahul’s aides assaulted Sanjay with sticks and killed him. Illegal firearms were used in both incidents. In a similar incident, an aged man was attacked and killed by his neighbours after he objected to playing of loud music.

Moreover, incidents of clash also took place in different localities on Friday and Saturday. Police arrested dozens of persons in Atarsuiya, Kydganj, Daraganj, Naini, Khuldabad, Jhunsi and other areas for causing disturbance during the festival. Taking serious note of murders in Allapur and negligence of cops at Georgetown police station, SSP Ajay Kumar suspended six of them, including the SHO and outpost incharge.

Inspector general of police Rakesh Singh said investigations were being carried out in Khuldabad incident. Action will be taken if negligence of cops at concerned police station came to fore, he added.