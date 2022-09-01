Inclusion of 18 OBCs in SC list: Yet another round of blame game begins

Lucknow: Yet another round of blame game has begun on the political horizons following the Allahabad high court’s reported order quashing the three government orders notifying 18 other backward castes (OBC) as scheduled caste in Uttar Pradesh.

“These 18 OBCs have remained far behind the others in society and bringing them into mainstream is the issue. The BJP is against them. The BJP government did not seriously pursue the notifications in the HC. The Samajwadi Party will soon take a call about its next move,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Pathak, however, strongly countered the SP’s accusations and said the quashing of the notifications was a part of judicial process. He said the state government would study the Allahabad high court’s judgement. “The Samajwadi Party is unnecessarily indulging in a blame game on the issue,” said Pathak.

The state government appears cautious. “We are yet to get the HC’s order. We will comment only after getting the HC’s order,” said minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, scheduled caste and tribal welfare Asim Arun.

A division bench of high court comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice JJ Munir on Wednesday quashed the three notifications dated December 21, 2016, December 22, 2016 and June 24, 2019. The two notifications dated December 21, 2016 and December 22, 2016 placing 18 OBCs in the category of SC, were issued by the Samajwadi Party-led government and were challenged on the ground that they were without the authority of parliament as provided under Article 341 (2) of the Constitution of India. The court, while hearing the PIL, had passed interim order in favour of the petitioner and directed not to issue any caste certificate.

Meanwhile, the BJP government also issued another notification on June 24, 2019 allowing caste certificates to the 18 OBCs. This notification too was challenged and the HC again passed an interim order.

The 18 castes in question include Majhwar, Kahar, Kashyap, Kevat, Mallah, Nishad, Kumhar, Prajapati, Dhivar, Bind, Bhar, Rajbhar, Dhiman, Batham, Turha, Godiya, Manjhi and Machhua.

It may be mentioned that the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government too had favoured inclusion of these OBCs in the category of scheduled caste in 2005. The BSP government, however, reversed this and wrote to the central government in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad said the SP and the BSP were not serious. He said the SP government incorrectly included his community in the category of the OBCs. “We will run a signature campaign for inclusion of our community as scheduled castes. I will speak to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union home minister Amit Shah and if needed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” said Nishad while speaking to a news channel.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said no political party was serious. He said the SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav had written to the UPA government about inclusion of 18 OBCs in SC category but it did not seriously push the issue. He said the BJP was in power in the state and at the Centre now. The BJP government in the state should get a resolution passed in the state assembly and the state legislative council and send the same to the Centre.

Rajbhar said the BJP government at the Centre should get the same passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to get these castes included as SC by the Registrar General of India.

