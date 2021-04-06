Increase Covid hospitals across state, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials for increasing the number of Covid hospitals and to ensure sufficient number of beds were available for Covid patients across Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister while reviewing the unlock situation at a high level meeting at his official residence here said sufficient number of para medical staff, nurses, medicines, medical equipment and back up of oxygen should be made in all hospitals.

“Effective arrangements should be maintained for protection and treatment of Covid-19. Both Covid and non-Covid hospitals should be set up for treatment of patients suffering from any ailment,” he said.

He said ambulance services should be run effectively and made it clear that those ambulances used for Covid patients should not be used for non-Covid patients.

He also said patients should not be made to wait for ambulances.

Yogi said infection rate of new strain of Covid-19 was very high and there was a need to maintain a strict vigil.

“No gathering of more than 100 persons should be allowed at public places/programmes. Additional vigil should be maintained in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Special care should be taken in districts having more than 100 Covid-19 cases,” the CM said.

He said work on contact tracing should be carried out effectively and testing for Covid-19 should be carried out to the optimum.

“RTPCR tests should be mandatorily carried out in all the doubtful cases. Special attention should be paid to social distancing and mandatory use of mask be ensured. Monitoring committees should work effectively in rural and urban areas,” Yogi said.