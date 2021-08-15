Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Independence Day reminds us of freedom fighters’ sacrifice: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, says it will strengthen national unity
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Girls tying rakhi to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the eve of Independence Day in Lucknow on Saturday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Extending Independence Day greetings to the people of the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

“The PM’s decision to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will help cement national unity and integrity apart from strengthening social harmony and inspiring countrymen to eliminate discrimination and ill-will,” a government spokesman said, quoting the chief minister.

The chief minister said this was a special Independence Day since it would mark the country’s entry into the 75th year of freedom.

The Independence Day, he said, was a national festival that reminded us of the priceless sacrifice made by our freedom fighters to secure independence from the British rule.

Paying tributes to the freedom fighters, he said the country would always remember their valorous sacrifice. He appealed to people to celebrate the national festival with fervour and gaiety following the Covid protocol.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, “The Partition of India in 1947 is the most painful incident. Owing to Partition, lakhs of people faced violence, lost their lives, and had to face the horrors of Partition.” Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma thanked the prime minister for the “historic” decision.

Hours after Modi’s announcement, the Union home ministry notified August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The ministry of information and broadcasting said the day will be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also had an informal meeting with governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

During his Raj Bhavan visit, children also tied rakhis to Adityanath, according to the statement.

