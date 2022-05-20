Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths: Study
lucknow news

India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths: Study

Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study has estimated that India has over 30 million asthma patients and 70% of patients with asthma remain undiagnosed
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that causes difficulty in breathing, chest pain, cough, and wheezing. The disease affects the airways of the lungs, causing chronic inflammation. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 20, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study has estimated that India is home to over 30 million asthmatics, accounting for 13.09% of the global burden. When it comes to mortality, India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths, said Dr Rahul Rathore, pulmonologist, Charak Hospital, in a press statement on Friday.

“Population-based studies done globally, have estimated that 20% to 70% of patients with asthma remain undiagnosed and hence untreated,” he said.

The various contributory factors for under-diagnosis and under-treated asthma include lack of awareness, poor adherence to inhalation therapy, illiteracy, and social stigma. The patients often overlook early symptoms which eventually lands them in a more critical condition.

“According to the Global Asthma Network (GAN) study, 82% of patients with early symptoms and 70% of patients with severe asthma remain undiagnosed in India,” he said.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that causes difficulty in breathing, chest pain, cough, and wheezing. The disease affects the airways of the lungs, causing chronic inflammation.

