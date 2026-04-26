INDIA alliance will fracture before 2027 UP polls: Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a cabinet minister, on Saturday claimed that the opposition’s vaunted alliance exists only in “photo-ops,” lacking coordination on the ground while predicting the NDA would sweep all seats in Uttar Pradesh. Om Prakash Rajbhar (Sourced)

The SBSP president made the remarks while addressing the media after a party workers’ conference in Sant Kabir Nagar district. “Their unity is visible only in photo-ops. On the ground, they have neither coordination nor a common policy,” he said.

Rajbhar alleged that internal contradictions have crippled the opposition’s ability to present a credible alternative to voters. “The opposition lacks both leadership, direction, and vision,” he added, arguing that people recognised the development work carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in constituencies like Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

He further claimed that the INDIA alliance would fracture before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for allegedly using the OBC community for political gains.

Rajbhar contended that under Modi’s leadership, the OBC community has benefited from various welfare schemes. Asserting that SBSP commands strong support among the OBC community in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he projected a decisive performance for his party’s allies across the state.

On the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, Rajbhar claimed an undercurrent for change could lead to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government formation in the state.