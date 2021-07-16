India and Japan one of the most natural partners in region, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Japan a trustworthy friend as he inaugurated the Rudraksh convention centre constructed with the help of that country in Varanasi

He also said the friendship between the two countries was considered one of the most natural partnerships of this region.

Projects like the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train, which were coming up with the cooperation of the Japan government, will become the strength of New India, he said.

He thanked the Japan government and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga in this respect.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the Rudraksh convention centre and interacted with prominent people of Varanasi on the occasion.

He recalled that the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gifted Rudraksh to Kashi during his visit here in 2015.

Modi planted a Rudraksh sapling on the premises of the convention centre.

“Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide ji was the chief cabinet secretary at that time. From then till the role of PM, he (Yoshihide) has been personally involved in this project continuously. Every countryman is grateful to him for his affinity towards India,” said PM Modi and added that he was thankful to Japan government, PM Yoshihide, and the people of Japan for this gift of the convention centre.

“There is one more person in today’s event, whom I cannot forget to name. Another friend of mine from Japan, Shinzo Abe. I remember, when Shinzo Abeji came to Kashi as Prime Minister, I had a discussion with him on the idea of Rudraksh,” Modi said.

He said that thereafter, this idea was conceived, and Abe instructed his officials to work on the idea. The planning was done and today this grand building was adding to the glory of Kashi, he said.

“This building has the spark of modernity and cultural radiance, it also has connect of India-Japan relationship and also scope for the future. During his Japan visit, he talked of this affinity in people-to-people connect in India-Japan relations,” Modi added.

He also mentioned the Japanese Zen garden which was inaugurated a few weeks ago.

“As this Rudraksh is like a rosary of love from Japan, the garden is also spreading essence of love… Be it strategic area or economic area, Japan is one of the most trusted friends of India today. Our friendship is considered one of the most natural partnerships in the entire region. Japan is our partner (for) several important projects. Be it Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail, Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor or dedicated freight corridor, these projects being built by the cooperation of Japan will become the strength of New India.”

He said that this development should be all-round and should be for all.

This international convention centre Rudraksh will be a medium to connect the whole world through art and culture, Modi said.

Mentioning the Banarasi singing styles like chaiti, Kajri and musical instruments like tabla, pakhawaj, shehnai and sarangi, he said there was music and art everywhere in Banaras (Varanasi).

“Banaras can become a global centre of music, science and knowledge,” he said.

“Kashi is the form of Shiva. Now that Kashi is being adorned with so many development projects in the last seven years, how could this adornment be completed without Rudraksh? Now that Kashi has worn this Rudraksh, the development of Kashi will shine more, and the beauty of Kashi will increase more,” said Prime Minister Modi.