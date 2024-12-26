India can’t move forward without empowering women: Governor

letters@hindustantimes.com Governor Anandiben Patel addressing media persons at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said India can’t move forward without empowering women comprising 50% of the population.

“How will India move forward if half the population remains indoors,” Patel asked, speaking to media persons at Raj Bhavan here.

This was the governor’s first interaction with the media after completion of her five years as the governor of Uttar Pradesh. She was sworn in as the state’s governor at Raj Bhavan here on July 29, 2019.

Replying to questions about playing the role of a pro-active governor, Patel said she was going for inspections of the projects being implemented under centrally sponsored schemes and the ones being jointly implemented by the Centre and the state government. She said she was not examining the state government’s projects. She also said she visited the collectorate as the implementation of various development projects in a district was monitored at this level. Before entering politics, she worked as a teacher and therefore was strict in enforcing discipline, she said.

Asked about Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh models of governance, the governor said there should not be any comparison between the working of the two states. She said Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself a lot in various spheres that include tourism, education, agriculture and women empowerment.

Patel also said Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan has taken a major initiative to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of making India tuberculosis free by 2025. Officers and employees of Raj Bhavan (Nikshaya Mitras) have adopted 278 tuberculosis patients, she added.

With the state government’s active support the tuberculosis elimination programme is being implemented in all the 75 districts, she said, adding that the state’s Nikshaya Mitras are assisting Uttar Pradesh’s 3,96,242 patients.

She said a programme for awareness about cervical cancer has been launched and a drive for free vaccination for protection of girls and women against cervical cancer has been launched. Patel also said ₹15.25 lakh has been provided for free vaccination from the governor’s discretionary fund. Anganwadi Kendras are being revamped and Anganwadi kits valued at over ₹45.50 lakh have been provided, the governor further said.

She also said the doors of Raj Bhavan have been opened for the people and about 1.50 lakh visitors come to Raj Bhavan every year.

She also gave details about improvement in the rankings of Uttar Pradesh universities at the national and international level.