India emerging as an economic powerhouse under PM Modi: Scindia

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 will bring back Ayodhya’s glory, said Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. On the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport that was launched by the PM earlier, Scindia said: “Now, planes such as Boeing and Airbus will also be able to land in Ayodhya, and flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad will be operated from here. Ayodhya will be connected to every corner of India.” (Deepak Kumar)

Addressing the gathering at the Prime Minister’s rally venue here, Scindia said: “India is emerging as an economic powerhouse under PM Narendra Modi, who is striving to make the world aware of India’s spiritual strength.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On the proposed consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol, Scindia said the event would take place after a wait of thousands of years.

On the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport that was launched by the PM earlier, Scindia said: “Now, planes such as Boeing and Airbus will also be able to land in Ayodhya, and flights to Delhi and Ahmedabad will be operated from here. Ayodhya will be connected to every corner of India.”

“While other parties’ governments neglected Ayodhya and even denied the existence of Lord Shri Ram, PM Modi has made all out efforts to revive Ayodhya’s lost glory while upholding the honour of Lord Shri Ram. This has been made possible due to ‘Modi ki Guarantee’,” added Scindia.

‘Ayodhya witnessing development due to PM’s vision’

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the rally, said Ayodhya was now being connected to the world, and, besides January 22, December 30 also held great significance for the city. “The city is witnessing development due to the vision of the Prime Minister,” he added.

“Ayodhya Dham railway station was inaugurated by the PM today showcasing the commitment to preserving Ayodhya’s heritage while also introducing new facilities,” noted Vaishnaw.

“Six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains were dedicated to the country today. These trains connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya,” he added.

On railway’s achievements, Vaishnaw said: “From 2009 to 2014, only ₹11,000 crore was allocated to Uttar Pradesh by the railways ministry. Now, railway projects worth over ₹17,100 crore are in progress in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

He added the PM has dedicated railway projects worth ₹20,300 crore to the country. “Every station in Uttar Pradesh has undergone transformation, including the completion of electrification works,” said the union railways minister.