India has always been open to science-based knowledge: Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) always had a scientific approach and outlook because its RSS founder, Dr KB Hedgewar was a medical practitioner and had a science background.

Speaking at the inaugural programme of the national convention of Vigyan Bharti at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Yogi said many other RSS functionaries too had a scientific outlook and were visionaries, working for the development of the country.

The chief minister said, “India has always remained open to science-based knowledge. Going by our Hindu calendar, we get our predictions right about solar and lunar eclipses that fall on Amawasya (no moon) and Purnima (full moon) respectively. It reflects about the scientific approach of the Hindu calendar.”

He said, “The great Indian scientist, Jagdish Chandra Bose, conducted experiments to prove plants feel heat, cold, light, noise, happiness and pain. His instrument, the Crescograph, can measure plant growth.”

“Krishna’s teaching to Arjun in Bhagwad Gita which is now 5000- years-old, still has meaning in modern times,” Yogi said.

The chief minister regretted that today a number of big institutions had come up but there was no effort for data collection and record keeping that would help get to the roots of problems. University professors were always on the look-out for promotions but hardly made effort for scientific publications.