India has risen in stature under PM Modi: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday and recalled how Modi’s leadership skills had led to India overtaking Britain to emerge as the fifth largest global economy and its potential being recognized globally.

Yogi said the eight years that the PM had spent working to advance Uttar Pradesh’s development had been quite motivating. Invoking Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, he said ‘Avinashi Kashi’ (Kashi the eternal city) marked the beginning of India’s growth trajectory.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that timed with the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebration on the completion of 75 years of country’s Independence, India overtook the economy of Great Britain, a country that had ruled us for nearly 200 years,” Yogi said after inaugurating an exhibition on Modi’s life.

“India has gained new confidence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even the international community today is unable to ignore India when making decisions. This shows India’s strength,” Yogi said while crediting the PM with launching a series of pro-poor schemes.

Modi’s contribution to India’s current growth story started with Kashi, from where he started as MP and PM and undertook a series of path-breaking measures that were aimed at realizing the dreams of all of the country’s great personalities, said Yogi.

The chief minister said the dreams of those stalwarts were now being realized. All government schemes were tailored keeping the common man in mind.

Yogi said a series of schemes like ‘Start-Up India’ ‘Stand Up India’ ‘Digital India’, ‘Make in India’, ‘Mudra Scheme’, ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’, ‘Bima Yojana’, Ayushman Bharat and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ were undertaken with the aim of making the country powerful by catering to the common man.

“All government schemes are now undertaken keeping the last man in the society in mind – a conscious decision made to ensure that all play a role in making the country powerful and that is why the country’s profile is growing globally,” Yogi said.

“During Covid-19, India backed PM’s lockdown decision. We were a country which didn’t deal in freebies but ensured free ration for 80 crore people as well as over 200 crores free Covid vaccine doses. If India didn’t crumble under the impact of the pandemic, the credit goes to PM Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Yogi said various campaigns along with a blood donation campaign had been undertaken on Saturday on Modi’s birthday.

“I am sure U.P. would emerge as a state where maximum blood donation was done,” he said.

Both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also showered lavish praise on the PM, describing him as a charismatic leader who felt for the common man.

