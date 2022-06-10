Indian Oil Corporation celebrates ‘Swagat Diwas’
The Indian Oil Corporation celebrated ‘Swagat Divas’ across India at its 120 Swagat retail outlets especially designed to cater to the needs of the highway customers, primarily the truck drivers, and transporters, on Friday.
Spokesperson of Indian Oil Corporation Lucknow Sarvjeet Singh said, “Swagat outlet was conceptualised on June 10, 2006 and today we are celebrating the patronage of our customers, the real driving force behind the energy of the corporation, as Swagat Diwas.”
“In Lucknow zone, we have 8 flagship retail outlets (petrol pumps). Today they gave a special welcome to their highway customers. The Swagat outlets provide facilities like eateries, clean drinking water, clean toilets and safe parking with CCTV surveillance, dormitory for resting, laundry and bathing facility for drivers, barber shop, organised store and Swagat Dhaba, where most of the services are free of cost for the truck drivers and transporters and few are paid but at highly subsidised rates,” he said
Designed to cater to the specific requirement of highway travellers, these big outlets offer a perfect opportunity to rest, recharge and refresh. Swagat outlets aim to make journeys on highways comfortable and an enjoyable experience through provision of various facilities and services, mostly free of cost, said Sarvjeet Singh.
Minimum area required for a Swagat outlet is around 2 acres as compared to its counterpart in city which can be commissioned at 1/4th of the above requirement.
