India’s envoys to 15 nations meet CS, propose fund-raising department

Lucknow: India’s envoys to 15 countries on Tuesday suggested that Uttar Pradesh set up a fund- raising department to strengthen the state’s economy, a government spokesman said.

The envoys made this and several other suggestions during a courtesy call on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here, a day after their meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Mishra, according to the spokesman, asked the officials present in the meeting to consider and act upon the suggestions, including the one for setting up a fund-raising department. The CS, in his address said that U.P. was on a fast development track with the help of ‘trade, technology and tourism’ as per the Prime Minister’s vision.

He said the three-day global investors’ summit proposed to be organized in the state capital from February 10 to 12 next year would be unprecedented and historic and would give wings to the new U.P.’s aspirations. He said the global investors’ summit-2023 would help U.P. become a one trillion -dollar economy.

He told the envoys that effective implementation of one district, one product (ODOP) scheme had led to record increase in exports from the state. Mishra said that projects such as plastic park, toy park, film city, logistic park, mega leather park, medical device park etc were all coming up in the state.

He also said the state could now boast of a better air connectivity, taking maxim benefit from the Centre’s ‘Udan Yojana’.

Earlier, industrial and infrastructure development commissioner Arvind Kumar told the visiting ambassadors that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the proposed three-day global investors’ summit in Lucknow while the President would chair the concluding session of the summit. He said more than 10,000 delegates would participate in the summit.