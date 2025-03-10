India’s first urban ropeway begins trial run in Varanasi

Trial run of the country’s first urban ropeway began a few days ago in Varanasi and will continue for three months, project director Pooja Mishra of National Highway Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) said on Monday. The ₹807 crore project aims to improve urban transport and reduce traffic congestion in the city. Currently, a single gondola is being tested on the nearly 3-km stretch between Cantt and Rathyatra. (Sourced)

Currently, a single gondola is being tested on the nearly 3-km stretch between Cantt and Rathyatra. In the coming days, more gondolas will be added to the trial phase. Full-scale operations are expected to begin in August, according to Mishra.

The Varanasi ropeway is set to provide a new mode of transport for residents and visitors. Once operational, it will offer an alternative to road transport, reducing congestion and improving connectivity, officials said.

The ropeway will cover a distance of 3.75 km, linking Banaras Cantt Railway Station with Godowlia Chowk. The project is expected to cut travel time from 45-50 minutes to just 15 minutes, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Authorities are yet to finalise the fare structure but assure that it will be affordable for commuters.

Three stations—Cantt, Vidyapeeth, and Rathyatra—are already constructed, with equipment installation completed. These stations include automatic stairs, lifts, wheelchair ramps, restrooms, parking areas, and provisions for food, beverages, and shopping.

Around 150 trolley cars will operate at an estimated height of 45-50 metres, with each accommodating up to 10 passengers. Gondolas will be available at intervals of 1.5 to 2 minutes, ensuring a continuous flow of transport for commuters. The ropeway is designed to function for 16 hours daily.