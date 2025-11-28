India’s spiritual legacy continues to guide world: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that India’s spiritual tradition is a timeless saga of sacrifice and renunciation demonstrated by sages and great personalities. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj during the Panchkalyanak Mahamahotsav, in Ghaziabad. (PTI PHOTO)

This legacy has inspired humanity for centuries and continues to guide the world even today.

He noted that the completion of the grand Ram temple and the ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 marked a proud and historic occasion witnessed globally, said a government statement.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after visiting Tarun Sagaram Tirth at Muradnagar on Thursday, where he inaugurated a cave temple completed in just 100 days under the Panchkalyanak Mahamahotsav. He offered prayers to Lord Parshvanath and paid tribute to the seer Tarun Sagar Maharaj. He also released the books ‘Meri Bitiya’ and ‘Antarmana Divya Mangal Path’ on the occasion.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s deep connection with Jain heritage, Yogi said the state is blessed to be the birthplace of the first Jain Tirthankara, Lord Rishabh Dev, along with four others from Ayodhya.

Kashi, too, has witnessed the incarnations of four Jain Tirthankaras, he said. Lord Sambhavanath was born in Shravasti, while Lord Mahavir attained Nirvana at Pava Puri in Kushinagar. He added that the government has renamed Fazilnagar—where Lord Mahavir attained Nirvana—as Pava Nagari to honour this sacred legacy.

The chief minister, according to the statement, said that the teachings of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras continue to offer humanity a moral compass rooted in compassion, friendship, non-violence, and the principle of “live and let live.”

These values, he noted, are essential for the progress of human civilization.

Recalling the ‘One World–One Family’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi on World Navkar Mantra Day last April, he highlighted the nine pledges of the campaign—water conservation, planting a tree in one’s mother’s name, cleanliness, promoting local products, exploring India, natural farming, healthy living, adopting yoga and sports, and serving the poor. He said Jain monks have long been champions of these ideals.

The chief minister also observed the daily routine of Acharya Prasann Sagar Maharaj and Upadhyay Muni Piyush Sagar Maharaj, praising their extraordinary discipline, including a 557-day rigorous penance and a 496-day waterless fast. He said such spiritual endurance reflects the power of determination.

The ceremony was attended by Acharya Prasann Sagar Maharaj, Piyush Sagar Maharaj, Navpadma Sagar Maharaj, Parimal Sagar Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh ministers Sunil Sharma and Narendra Kashyap, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, Loni MLA Nandkishore Gurjar, Ajit Pal, former MP Ramesh Chand Tomar, BJP metropolitan president Mayank Goyal, Tarun Sagaram Tirth President Sunil Jain, Trustee Ravi Tyagi and other dignitaries.