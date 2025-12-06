Indigo flights: Confusion confounding chaos as cancellations continue

Chaos reigned again at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) on Saturday as flight cancellations by IndiGo entered the fourth consecutive day, angering stranded passengers. Passengers at the CCSIA in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Lack of any official communication from the airline to the passengers is resulting in undue crowds gathering at departure gates, putting extra pressure on security forces.

At least 22 IndiGo flights and one Air India flight were cancelled, leaving nearly 1,000 travellers stuck inside the terminal since morning.

Tensions escalated when some passengers clashed with each other, pushing one another to the ground and exchanging blows. In a separate incident, security personnel allegedly misbehaved with media personnel covering the situation and attempted to snatch their cameras.

Several passengers, many of whom have been staying in hotels in the city for the past four days, said they were not informed in advance about the cancellations. Long queues formed at the airline counters as passengers demanded refunds or alternative bookings, leading to heated arguments with security guards.

A Delhi-based passenger who came to Lucknow for a wedding said that he had been waiting three days for his luggage, which had been withheld by IndiGo. “I am attending events without proper clothes. Today, they gave tickets for December 7 or 8. This is harassment.”

The crowd swelled in the afternoon, with several passengers demanding immediate refunds. Airport sources said IndiGo was attempting to restore normal operations but the situation remained “far from stable.” Passengers were advised to check flight status online before leaving for the airport.

Among those stranded was Ranjit Kumar Gupta from Siwan, Bihar, who was scheduled to travel from Lucknow to Bengaluru and onward to Riyadh. He said he received no SMS or online update about the cancellation. “They are not even refunding the money properly. They just scribbled something on a piece of paper—no receipt. My visa expires on December 8. If I don’t reach before that, I will lose ₹2–2.5 lakh. Now I have to buy another ticket at a huge cost,” he said.

Another passenger, Dr Abhishek, who was travelling to Dehradun, said the airline showed his flight as ‘on time’ online, but it was cancelled when he reached the airport. “The biggest problem is the mismatch—online they show one thing, offline it’s another. This confusion is creating more chaos,” he said.