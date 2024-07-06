Industrial corridors coming up along six e-ways at 8,000 crore

Soon, industrial corridors will be developed along six expressways in Uttar Pradesh as the state government intends to turn Uttar Pradesh into ‘Udyog Pradesh’ and elevate it to a trillion-dollar economy. These corridors will become the basis for the creation of thousands of jobs. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) would spend ₹8,000 crores to develop these corridors, which would be developed in 29 districts at 30 locations, covering over 5,500 hectares of land, according to a statement issued by the state government on Friday.

As many as 1,812 hectares or 4,477 acres of land, worth ₹3,200 crores, had been purchased at 25 locations under the Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion and New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme for the project, said the note.

The corridors will come up on both sides of the Ganga Expressway (under construction), Purvanchal Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway (under construction), Agra Lucknow Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and the proposed Chitrakoot Link Expressway.

Talks are also underway with Japan’s renowned Marubeni Corporation to establish next-generation industrial parks based on this model.

The land purchase has begun along the Bundelkhand Expressway in Banda, Jalaun, Auraiya, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, and Hamirpur. Similarly, land acquisition is going on along the Ganga Expressway in Meerut, Hardoi, Sambhal, Unnao, Amroha, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Pratapgarh, Hapur, Prayagraj and Raebareli.

Land purchase is also underway in Sultanpur, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, and Amethi along the Purvanchal Expressway; in Ambedkar Nagar for Gorakhpur Link Expressway; in Etawah for the Agra Lucknow Expressway.

Meanwhile, the process is yet to start in Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Kannauj and Firozabad along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and in Lucknow for the Purvanchal Expressway.

So far, 1,812 hectares of land had been bought even as the government’s target was to acquire 5,598 hectares, it added.

The most significant land purchases have been done on Meerut, Sambhal, Unnao and Hardoi nodes.