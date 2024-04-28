Infant among 4 of a family injured in cylinder blast, house collapse in Lucknow

Four persons of a family including a toddler were injured when their dilapidated house collapsed following a cylinder explosion at Ghazi Mandi near Shia PG College under Chowk police station jurisdiction, said police. Infant among 4 of a family injured in cylinder explosion in Old city in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT photo)

“The police and fire department teams reached the scene soon after the 11.40 am incident to rescue the injured and rush them to KGMU trauma centre for treatment,” the police said.

“Injured were identified as Rajkumar Kashyap, 52, Pinky Kashyap, 38, one-year old Vidisha Kashyap and Jagdish Kashyap, 70,” said Chowk fire station officer Pushpendra Kumar Yadav.

Rajkumar, Pinky and Vidisha sustained severe burn injuries due to the explosion, he said.

He said the fact that locals had already started the rescue act by the time they arrived helped in saving time and rushing the injured to the hospital.

“Around 11.40 am when Pinky was cooking food, a cylinder explosion probably caused due to the loose gas pipe that triggered collapse of the two-storeyed building. Four family members were trapped in the debris,” the police said.

“Two fire tenders were immediately rushed from Chowk fire station but since the house was located in a narrow lane, the fire brigade staff carried the equipment physically to the blast site to rescue those who were trapped and rush them to hospital,” read a statement issued by the fire department.

“The injuries were more due to explosion and the elderly, and the women received maximum injuries,” he said.

CYLINDER EXPLOSIONS IN THE PAST

2024

MARCH: Cylinder exposion in Kakori area led to five deaths and left four critically injured.

FEB: Cylinder explosion triggered house collapse trapping five persons of ia family in Mahavir Puri locality in Hussainganj police.

FEB: A 34-year-old labourer died in a similar explosion in a scrap warehouse in Lakdi Mohal under the Cantt police station area.

2023

SEP: Two youths were badly injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded upon falling on the ground outside a private hospital in Balaganj.

AUG: 16 girls had a close shave as a five kg cylinder suddenly exploded