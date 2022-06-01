Informer plants charas in old woman’s house to help builder grab property

Kanpur: An informer of the crime branch planted 1.5 kilo of charas in a house to frame its sole occupant, a 70-year-old woman, in a fake case and help a builder take possession of the property. .

Assistant commissioner of police, Anwargunj, Mohammad Ajmal Khan said the informer had confessed to placing the drugs in the house. He had been arrested and raids were being conducted to nab the builder, he said.

The crime branch had recovered the charas on Monday night on the tip-off given by informer Gufran Ansari, a resident of Chamangunj, in Nazir Bagh area. The informer, the police said, tricked the crime branch team comprising sub inspectors Vijay Darshan and Arif Raza after planting the drugs under the staircase.

The house belongs to one Hamidan, 70 and Aqib Builders were trying to grab the house for long. The builder, it is alleged, had offered her money to vacate the house but she refused.

The builder got in touch with Ansari who hatched this plan of getting her arrested through the crime branch. Ansari told the police since the woman was living alone he sneaked into the house on Monday morning and placed the packet containing charas he had procured from Shuklagunj, under the staircase.

After the recovery, the two sub inspectors became suspicious with the ease with which Ansari recovered the packet. Also they saw an old woman lying on the bed who on being told about the charas, blamed the builder for trying to frame her.

The sub inspectors told their superiors who shared the details with the Anwargunj police. An investigation unravelled the whole plan. In addition, all the good work that the crime branch had done on information provided by Ansari we’re being reviewed, said a senior official.

ACP Khan said a case had been registered against Ansari and the builder with the Becongunj police. Further investigations were on.