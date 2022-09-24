Infra development changing Kashi’s face

VARANASI: Infrastructural development, boost to tourism sector, cleanliness and law and order remained the main thrust areas of Yogi Government 2.0 here in this ancient spiritual city.

People gave thumbs up to the government, saying ‘the development is much visible’.

Infrastructure development seems to have topped the list when it comes to priority works. The ongoing development of Sigra Sports Stadium that costs around 87.36 crores is perhaps the biggest project to hit the ground in the recent past.

Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia, Public Relations Officer, Varanasi Smart City, said the Sigra Sports Stadium was to be redeveloped as a modern indoor multi sports complex under Varanasi Smart City. “The proposed multi-level multi sports indoor stadium will have facilities for training/practising more than 20 sports, including badminton, handball, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, weight lifting, squash, and combat sports,” said Sonthalia.

It was also proposed to build an Olympic size swimming and warm-up pool. The stadium would also have gymnasium, spa, yoga centre, pool billiards, cafeteria, banquet hall, car parking and shops. This multi-level multi indoor stadium will be made completely barrier-free and para sports can also be played here.

Development of a market complex and tourism facilities at Dashashwamedh Ghat come next in the list of projects. With the total outlay of ₹31.45 crores, a market complex and tourism facilities are being developed by Varanasi Smart City at Dashashwamedh Ghat. There would be 196 shops, 14 food courts, a closed restaurant and two open-air restaurants in the complex that would be constructed to facilitate the tourists visiting Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The UP government has also allocated ₹500 crores for the construction of Rajghat Bridge and has announced a Metro for Varanasi. In addition, it has also allocated ₹77 crore for the construction of basic amenities and tourist facilities at the ghats to promote tourism.

People say the change is visible. “Ghats are the face of the city. The noticeable fact is that they are very clean and so is the city,” said Vinod Tripathi, a government employee.

He, however, said that the government was yet to make efforts to check frequent traffic jams, which caused a major problem in the city.