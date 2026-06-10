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    Initial notification issued to declare 31 monuments and sites in UP as protected

    Approval has been granted to protect 31 archaeological sites in UP, including temples and mounds across various districts, enhancing cultural heritage.

    Published on: Jun 10, 2026 3:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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    : Approval has been granted to issue the initial notification declaring 31 monuments and sites of archaeological significance in the state as protected.

    Initial notification issued to declare 31 monuments and sites in UP as protected
    Initial notification issued to declare 31 monuments and sites in UP as protected

    They are located in the districts of Sitapur, Unnao, Hardoi, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Deoria, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Agra, and Mainpuri, a spokesperson said.

    The UP Archaeology Advisory Committee recommended declaring these sites protected.

    Minister of state for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh stated that the list includes Shiva temple and Kund at Navinagar (Sitapur), Parevajal mound (Sitapur), Mahe Pasi mound (Unnao), Nageshwar temple (Hardoi), Raja Kunwar Girdhari Singh’s Samadhi and Baradari (Barabanki), Panchmukhi Shiva temple and an ancient Shiva temple (Kanpur Nagar), and Gang-Kund (Raebareli).

    The minister said recommendations have also been made to protect the ancient Shiva temple and pond at Rampur Bela (Pratapgarh), the Radhakrishna and Pasi Baba temples (Fatehpur), the Bardpur heritage site (Siddharthnagar), Khadkaula and Khudiya Buzurg mounds (Maharajganj and Deoria), and several heritage structures in Jhansi and Jalaun, including forts, temples and ancient religious sites.

    Singh added that initial notification has been recommended for the ancient bauli at Sirin (Lalitpur), Charkhari Mangalgarh Fort, Panch Mandir (Ghazipur), Shiva temple at Asavari and Gopal Lal Villa (Varanasi), Hatkant Fort (Agra), and Kheda Mound (Mainpuri).

    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Initial Notification Issued To Declare 31 Monuments And Sites In UP As Protected
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