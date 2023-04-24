Solar plant commissioned at Bangarmau

INOX Air Products (INOXAP), a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, commissioned a 21.3 MW open access captive solar power plant at Bangarmau in Unnao, a company spokesman said here on Monday.

The project was completed within a record time of 9 months, a company spokesman said. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“INOXAP’s first dedicated solar power plant is also the largest investment made by the company in renewable energy. The plant has been commissioned by one of India’s leading solar energy power developers, Sunsure Energy,” he claimed.

Built with an investment of 100 crores, this solar power plant will be supplying over 3.1 crore units of green power to INOXAP’s units in Uttar Pradesh, enabling an offset of 28,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, for the next 25 years.

Commenting on the commissioning of the plant, Siddharth Jain, managing director of INOX Air Products said, “With the commissioning of our first open access captive solar power plant in India, we have taken a giant step towards our Net Zero goals.” The project, he claimed, was completed within a record time of 9 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}