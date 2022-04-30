Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inquiry ordered against madarsas run by non-Muslims

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmed Javed has written to officials to find madarsas being run by people of other communities, as they are not entitled to do so. A madarsa can only be run by a Muslim, according to him.
Madarsas run by non-Muslims can lead to misuse of government funds, says Madarsa Education Board chairman. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByAnupam Srivastava

Lucknow Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmed Javed has ordered an inquiry into madarsas run by non-Muslims just for the sake of grant.

Javed said, “Legally non-Muslims are not allowed to run madarsas because they cannot teach Islamic subjects as they don’t have any knowledge about Islam. However, the madarsas are open to all human beings and people from all faiths can take education there.”

“Madarsas are facing massive fiscal challenges, and they are also going through rigorous reforms. In other words, they need reforms immediately and desperately. That’s why we need to check malpractices in the madarsa education system. Madarsas run by non-Muslims can lead to misuse of government funds,” he said.

“The madarsas are trying to overcome the lack of scientific and secular subjects in the curriculum. The aim is to make students fit for employment. The government is working aggressively to “modernise” madarsas to empower Muslim youths who have been educated in these institutions. The government wants Muslim youths to study Quran but at the same time, to also study science and modern subjects like computers,” he said.

Javed said, “People often accuse madarsas of misuse of government funds. If funds go to madarsas which are not run by Muslims, then obviously it is sheer misuse of funds.”

He said, “The board has inputs about the madarsas run by people of other communities in various districts of the state. I have directed the officials to identify such madarsas so that action can be taken against them.”

