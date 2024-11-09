Inspect, monitor power infrastructure to ensure public safety: U.P. energy minister

Energy minister AK Sharma on Saturday instructed power sector officials to swiftly address issues like dilapidated poles, loose power lines, and overhead cables hanging dangerously close to homes, and to crack down on defaulters and power thieves. U.P. energy minister AK Sharma (HT File Photo)

Highlighting the risk of electrical accidents that can cause human and animal casualties as well as fires, Sharma emphasised these incidents stem from systemic flaws that need immediate rectification. The minister urged officials to regularly inspect and closely monitor the condition of power infrastructure to ensure public safety.

The minister was holding a meeting with the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and DISCOM officials here.

He directed DISCOMs to crack down on power theft, mandating strict action against offenders, especially in areas where theft was organised. He emphasised that consumers should not face unnecessary inconvenience, and efforts should focus on targeted areas with recurring theft complaints.

In regions with line losses over 60%, Sharma urged managing directors to spearhead efforts to reduce these losses, with further support from vigilance and departmental teams.

During a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan, Sharma expressed concern over the department’s struggle to address revenue losses and achieve collection targets. He called for an effective strategy to recover outstanding dues from defaulters.

Sharma noted that the government is making substantial efforts to strengthen the power infrastructure across the state, aiming for uninterrupted and high-quality power supply to consumers.

UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal reinforced the need to prevent transformer damages and emphasised that adequate funds had been allocated for maintenance work. In areas with high transformer damages, strict action will follow, he warned.

Goyal also emphasised accountability, directing the managing directors of DISCOMs to improve revenue collection in underperforming areas. He said that both chief engineers and superintending engineers were expected to take ownership of their respective regions and deliver better results.